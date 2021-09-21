A visitor poses at the entrance of Universal Studios Beijing on its official opening day. ROMAN PILIPEY / EFE

Two decades after the project was conceived, Beijing is officially a little more Hollywood. The fifth theme park under the Universal Studios seal, and the largest of all, opened its doors on Monday in the Chinese capital amid increased bilateral friction between the Asian giant and the United States. After seven years of preparatory work and with an investment that exceeds 6,500 million euros, the highly publicized Universal Beijing Resort aims to attract a considerable percentage of the 20 million tourists who, in normal times, visit the city annually.

Before Beijing gained extra relevance on the international scene with the celebration of the 2008 Summer Olympics, Universal Parks & Resorts (now a subsidiary of Comcast NBCUniversal) had already chosen the Chinese capital as an enclave where to erect the jewel. of his crown. The project, however, has ended up costing more than double the budget that was estimated (20,000 million yuan, about 2,600 million euros) when China gave it the green light in 2014. Sources consulted by the newspaper South China Morning Post final spending is estimated at 50 billion yuan (about 6.5 billion euros), while those of the Xinhua news agency add another 3 billion yuan for the development of other related municipal plans, including completion of several highways and a new metro station where two lines converge.

According to estimates published in The Wall Street Journal, Universal Beijing Resort is the theme park that registers the largest initial investment in history and the first in operation that exceeds the record disbursement of a Disney factory project (that of Disneyland Shanghai, which opened in that Chinese city in 2016, was 4,650 million euros). It is also the attractions complex that has been granted the largest syndicated loan in the world, a whopping 3,500 million euros.

Universal Parks & Resorts – which also owns the parks in Los Angeles, Orlando (both in the US), Osaka (Japan) and Singapore – participates with a 30% stake in the Beijing International Resort consortium, which manages the majestic Beijing facility; the remaining 70% of the total capital came from the coffers of Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, a tourism investment firm financed by five state-owned companies.

With a total area of ​​4 square kilometers, the third largest Universal Studios in Asia is twice the size of the one in Osaka and five times the size of the one in Singapore. Located in the Tongzhou district, 20 kilometers east of central Beijing, it is expected to receive more than 10 million visits annually and generate a minimum revenue of 10 billion yuan (1.3 billion euros).

Tickets from 55 euros

The complex is made up of seven themed worlds, the CityWalk boulevard (which houses shops, a cinema and restaurants, and for which no park entrance is required) and two hotels: the Universal Studios Grand Hotel (the company’s only themed hotel to date). the date) and the first resort of the Chinese luxury hotel chain NUO. Their minimum prices are around 2,000 and 3,000 yuan (260 and 400 euros) per night, respectively. The price of tickets to the amusement park varies, depending on the season and date, between 418 and 718 yuan (from 55 to 94 euros).

The President and CEO of Universal Beijing Resort, Tom Mehrmann, has stated that the park “features the best attractions of the brand, as well as new experiences, one-of-a-kind, created to reflect the rich culture and heritage of China.” . The visitor breathes that peculiar traditional atmosphere in the area dedicated to the film Kung Fu Panda (no other park has it), where you can walk through a town full of lanterns that transports us to the most romantic idea of ​​ancient China.

But it is not just a Universal with Chinese characteristics. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Land of the Minions and the Isla Nublar in Jurassic Park, also have their space. And the most daring of visitors can enjoy the spectacular Decepticoaster roller coaster at the base of Transformers. Virtual and immersive attractions prevail in an enclosure that, at the moment, has a total of 37 attractions for all tastes and ages.

Around 520,000 people – by invitation – visited the complex during the 19 days prior to its official opening, in a pre-opening for testing. Despite having a capacity limit of 30,000 daily visitors during that period, the queues exceeded the waiting hour, which will leave many wondering how long they will be now that the complex is operating at full capacity. “In the official application you can check the time to go up to each attraction. It’s great for getting organized, ”says Ms. Yu, who visited the park with her 25-year-old daughter, Ningxuan. This young woman confesses that she does not know almost any of the films in which the installations are inspired, but she likes the wide variety of restaurants and shops that she has found, although she criticizes the prices: “As I have seen in the comments on Weibo [el Twitter chino], it is the most expensive of all ”. Despite the fact that the souvenirs are prohibitively expensive for the ordinary citizen, the vast majority of those privileged with the early visit left with a Minions popcorn cart or a Harry Potter wand or cape.

Without fear of the coronavirus

Visitors queue at the gates of the new part, this Monday in Beijing. ROMAN PILIPEY / EFE

“There are quite a few people, but I am not afraid that a regrowth could occur. We have to wear a mask all the time, we scan the health code before riding to each attraction and park workers remind us to use the hydroalcoholic gel dispensers, ”explains Zhao Yang, 26, who got the highly sought-after test tickets at Two occasions.

China’s technological advances not only serve to keep the pandemic at bay, which has already delayed the inauguration of the venue, scheduled for last spring. The Beijing Universal is characterized as a smart park, created in collaboration with the e-commerce giant Alibaba. To “facilitate” the journey for Chinese tourists —more than accustomed to giving up their personal information on a daily basis to technological ones— a very latest facial recognition system has been developed that allows access to the park, pay in establishments or rent a ticket office.

The second phase of the project, scheduled for 2025, will have a second theme park, a water park and five hotels, according to Wang Tayi, general director of the Beijing International Resort consortium, last April. Wang also confirmed that they have a third phase in mind for the future. “After that, Universal Beijing Resort will have three theme parks, two commercial boulevards and seven hotels. It will be a world-class tourist center, ”he assured during the 16th World Leisure Congress held in Beijing in spring.

Converted into the largest market in this sector, according to the International Association of Amusement and Recreation Parks (IAAPA), the third largest country on the planet has 156 theme parks open (28 more than two years ago) and another 80 are expected to be inaugurated until 2025, with an investment amount that will exceed 300,000 million yuan (39,400 million euros).