The Ministry of Welfare announced the beginning of universal registration to the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities in the State of Mexico, for those people between 30 and 64 years old.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the governor of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez Álvarez, formalized the effort through an agreement signed on September 29 in Ecatepec, with the purpose of guaranteeing a pension that includes the disabled population from 0 to 64 years old.

The agreement stipulates that the federal government and the state government will contribute 50 percent of the resources each, and this program will be accessible to those who did not yet have coverage, especially people between 30 and 64 years old.

From October 2 to 31, universal registration for the Pension for the Well-being of People with Disabilities in the State of Mexico begins.

Governor Delfina Gómez highlighted the importance of this initiative, emphasizing that making social benefits universal means that this program will be accessible to those people who did not yet have coverage.

The Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities is a constitutional right and is granted directly and without intermediaries. Currently, it amounts to two thousand 950 pesos every two months.

Thanks to austerity measures and the fight against corruption, this pension reaches 1.2 million people with disabilities throughout the country. In the State of Mexico, the list of beneficiaries amounts to 93 thousand people, and with the signing of this agreement another 155 thousand Mexicans will be included.

Record

The registration process will be available in Wellness Modules located in the 125 municipalities of the State of Mexico.

The documents necessary for registration include a valid official identification, recently printed CURP, legible birth certificate, proof of address no older than six months, disability certificate issued by a public health institution and a cell phone number for follow-up. to the process.

If the person with a disability cannot attend the Wellness Module, a family member or assistant can bring the required documentation to start the process and schedule a home visit. Personnel from the Welfare Secretariat will visit the applicant’s home to complete the process.

You can also request the pension through the official website of the Welfare Secretariat gob.mx/bienestar or by calling the Welfare line 800 639 42 64.

