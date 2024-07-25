Shares of Universal Music plunged 23.54% on Thursday as analysts were shocked by the decline in streaming revenue in the second quarter of the world’s largest music label. The share price drop, which fell by as much as 26%, almost its biggest daily loss ever, has wiped out some $14.75 billion from the value of the record label.

Amid this downturn, the world’s largest record label, representing artists such as Drake and Taylor Swift, announced that streaming revenues would be reduced. streaming decreased by 4.2% year-on-year, or 3.% in constant currency.

The drop was attributed to “a slowdown in growth across key advertising-based platform partners, as well as shortfalls on certain platforms related to the timing of agreement renewals,” Universal said in a statement.

Downloads and other digital revenues also declined 21.3% year-over-year “as download sales continued their decline across the industry,” the label added. Still, recorded music revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was €2.2 billion, up 5.8% compared to the second quarter of 2023, while subscription revenue grew 6.5% year-over-year, or 6.9% in constant currency. Universal highlighted among the quarter’s top sellers releases such as Taylor Swift’s new album, as well as artists Billie Eilish, Seventeen, Morgan Wallen and the group Ae!.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda