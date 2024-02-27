Songs by Taylor Swift and other stars have been missing from Tiktok for over a month. Now it also applies to works by Harry Styles and Adele. Although their music is not released on Universal labels, they work with Universal's publishing company.

DThe short video platform Tiktok has begun removing more songs from its platform as a result of the dispute with Universal Music. As the company, which is part of the Chinese Bytedance Group, announced on Tuesday that it was reacting to the expired license agreement with the world's largest music company.

As of February 1st, Universal had withdrawn all works by its artists or at least those distributed by the group from Tiktok. There was a transition period for Universal's publishing division, but it expires at the end of February. While initially “only” all those recordings by artists who worked with Universal were affected, many others are now disappearing. If even one songwriter who is under contract with Universal's publishing house has co-written a work, Tiktok will lose permission to offer the piece in its library at the end of the transition period. Existing videos containing the relevant works will be muted.