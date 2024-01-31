Record company threatens to remove its catalog from the social network; current agreement expires this Wednesday (January 31)

A Universal Music Group said it will stop making its music catalog available on TikTok if an agreement between the parties is not reached. The current contract expires this Wednesday (January 31, 2024) and, according to the record company, there is still no term that the company considers acceptable.

In an open letter (completein English – 1 MB) published on Tuesday (January 30), Universal said it pressured TikTok to “3 critical questions”: adequate compensation for artists, protection against “adverse effects” of AI (artificial intelligence) and online security for users. The biggest problems were in the negotiations of the 1st item, according to the company.

The record label stated that TikTok “is trying to build a business based on music, without paying a fair price for music”. According to Universal, the social network proposed paying artists “a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay”.

The group stated that as negotiations progressed, the platform tried to “intimidate” the record company to accept “an agreement worth less than the previous one, much lower than the fair market value and which did not reflect its exponential growth”. This intimidation would have been accomplished by removing the music of some of the label's lesser-known artists, but keeping the “global stars who drive audiences”.

“TikTok's tactics are obvious: using the power of its platform to harm vulnerable artists and trying to intimidate us into accepting a bad deal that undervalues ​​music and deceives artists and songwriters, as well as their fans.,” said Universal.

TikTok represents around 1% of the company's total revenue, which, according to the group, proves the “how little TikTok compensates artists and songwriters despite its huge and growing user base, rapidly rising advertising revenues and increasing reliance on music-based content”. Universal has in its catalog artists like Taylor Swift, Anitta, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

In a statement to the agency ReutersTikTok said that “narrative” from Universal is “false” and that his actions do not serve the interests of artists, songwriters and fans.