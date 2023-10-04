DThis mill is unusual. It doesn’t have a grinder, but the size of the ground material can still be varied. The fact that the usual conical grinder, which first cuts and then grinds the contents, is missing is typical for Microplane models. The Americans rely on their own method, which they already use in their mills for chili or nutmeg. Because Microplane originally became known for their super-sharp graters, they use this expertise to cut and scrape the ground material with their blades.

The blades, which are made using the photo-etch process, are pretty much the sharpest thing you can find on the market, so they are also suitable for a grinder. Now Microplane has turned its spice mill into a universal mill with three attachments waiting to be used. To do this, screw the attachment to the bottom of the housing. For sleep mode, you simply put all three together.