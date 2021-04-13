The construction of the first universal amphibious assault ship (UDC) “Ivan Rogov” of project 23900 will be completed in 2028. The difference of this project from others of a similar class is the integrated control center for drones. This means that the Russian helicopter carrier will be able to control drones launched from the shore or from other ships. They will also be equipped with ultra-long-range communication systems, automated control systems and other headquarters equipment.

According to plan (available to Izvestia) work on the lead ship of project 23900 “Ivan Rogov” should be completed in 2028. According to sources of the publication in the military department, the formation of an aviation group is also envisaged by this date. It will include combat and transport helicopters, as well as a separate line of drones, including floating and underwater drones.

The difference between the project 23900 UDC and other ships of a similar class is the integrated UAV control center. This means that the helicopter carrier will be able to control drones launched from the shore or from other ships.

The head UDC of this series “Ivan Rogov” was laid down on July 20 last year. The mortgage board was installed by President Vladimir Putin. Then the head of state noted that the newest ships will be equipped with advanced weapons, control and long-distance communication systems. He stressed that such UDCs will significantly strengthen the combat potential of the entire Russian Navy and increase its strategic capabilities.

– Ships of project 23900 are large and multifunctional. Their displacement is about 40 thousand tons, in fact, they are light aircraft carriers, ”military historian Dmitry Boltenkov told Izvestia. “This will be a powerful upgrade to the fleet that will take its capabilities to the next level. Helicopter carriers will make it possible to carry out both power and landing operations and peacekeeping missions in any region of the world. The ship can land marines by boats and helicopters, who will set up a field camp and receive helicopter support. This is a rather significant project for us.

Today, the United States is developing its fleet towards robotization, Russia is following the same course, military expert Vadim Kozyulin told Izvestia.

– The Americans predict that in the future, the fleet will be entirely tied to robotics, and it will be the first to take on strikes, conduct reconnaissance, and detect threats under water and in the air. – he explained. “They already have military cloud storage that Microsoft makes for them, and they’ve done a lot of experiments. But so far there is no complete certainty how the new system should look like. Although experience shows that they are on the right path. Russia is going the same way. Robotic systems will have to provide mine, anti-submarine protection, reconnaissance and electronic warfare. In the future, while the ships of Project 23900 are being built, new technologies will appear, so you need to be ready to upgrade on the go.

Earlier, Izvestia reported that the capabilities of the Project 23900 ships would not be limited to the transportation of helicopters and marines. They will be equipped with all the necessary equipment for the combat control of groupings: sea, land and air. Helicopter carriers are equipped with ultra-long-range communication systems, automated control systems and other headquarters equipment. On board the UDC, special cabins with computer terminals and workstations will be mounted.

Not a single helicopter

A UDC of this size will be able to carry a diverse air group of manned and unmanned vehicles. It is expected that it will be based on 15–20 sea helicopters.

The Ka-52K Katran fire support helicopter was specially developed for such ships. Compared with the land version, it has improved the anti-corrosion treatment of the fuselage and engine. The blades and planes are foldable to ensure basing in the inner hangar. The undercarriage is reinforced to withstand boarding in rolling conditions.

The two-seater combat vehicle can use a large arsenal of unguided weapons and Vikhr-1 anti-tank missiles with a range of 10 km. In the future, it is possible to equip it with more powerful guided munitions, which are already being tested on its ground vehicles.

Since 2017, the Ka-52K has been supplied to Egypt. The country has ordered 46 “Katrans” for the recruitment of air groups of its two UDCs of the “Mistral” type.

For the transfer to the coast of the marines as part of the air group, the transport-combat Ka-29 will be used. Each of them can carry up to 16 fully equipped military personnel.

It is also possible to base the Ka-31R long-range radar detection helicopters on the new UDC. They are able to detect air and ground targets hundreds of kilometers from the ship and warn in time of their approach.

The frigates of the Russian fleet have already carried out successful experiments to launch and then return on board the Orlan-10 small reconnaissance drones. With their help, the ships not only conduct reconnaissance, but also correct artillery fire against ground targets. Similar devices can be used with the new UDC. Small shipborne helicopter-type UAVs, capable of taking off and landing on the deck, are already entering service.

In recent decades, Russia has not had a single UDC. Their helicopter carriers – Project 1123 Condor anti-submarine cruisers Moskva and Leningrad – were in service during the Soviet era, but in the 1990s they were sold to India for scrap. Helicopters could also be located on board the heavy aircraft-carrying cruisers Minsk, Kiev, Novorossiysk and Baku of project 1143 Krechet, as well as Admiral Kuznetsov. But all of them, except for the last one, were also withdrawn from the fleet after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In the post-Soviet years, the question of building helicopter carriers was not even raised. It was believed that they were needed for operations on distant shores, which the military doctrine adopted at that time did not envision. Later the experience of military conflicts in different regions of the world has shown that in the modern world one cannot do without ships capable of taking on board marines, equipment and helicopters.

The first attempts to get helicopter carriers into the Navy were made at the beginning of the last decade. In 2011, the Ministry of Defense ordered four Mistral-class ships from France. Under the terms of an agreement between Paris and Moscow, France undertook to produce two helicopter carriers. Two more ships were to be built at Russian factories. Crew recruitment for the first two UDCs of this type began in the fall of 2013. After staffing, the teams underwent initial training in St. Petersburg, and then went to France to familiarize themselves with the structure of helicopter carriers.