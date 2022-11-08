The Federal Institute of Industrial Property has published patent images of the updated Vesta NG station wagon. Although the presentation of the updated Vesta took place at the beginning of the year, the full production of the car did not begin. Therefore, far from everything is known about the car. Do I need a Vesta with a station wagon when everyone drives crossovers, Izvestia found out.

Prolonged premiere

Vesta “new generation” (New Generation, NG) “AvtoVAZ” showed on February 22. Then the journalists were shown the SW Cross version, but the interior, as well as cars in other bodies, were not officially presented. In March, Izh-auto got up due to a lack of components, having managed to produce about a thousand cars in varying degrees of completeness. In August, it was announced that the production of Vesta was transferred from Izhevsk to Tolyatti. Already in October, the first test bodies were welded there.

Photo: FIPS

The resumption of the release of “Vesta” NG is scheduled for next spring, but for now you can find out the details from patent images and certification documents. The changes are the same as for the sedan. First, elegant optics with LED strips. Secondly, the new bumpers, which increased the length of the station wagon by 30 mm, up to 4440 mm.

A separate OTTS provides versions of Vesta SW for the police, traffic police, the National Guard, the military police and the military traffic police. They are equipped with a signal-loud-speaking device, a video surveillance system, a radio station, satellite navigation equipment, as well as a guaranteed engine start system.

We look at patents

The X-face has changed slightly, and the Cross version has its own large-mesh grille pattern. Whereas the usual station wagon retained curved horizontal bars. All cars have an imitation of two exhaust pipes in the back. The fifth door has changed a little, and the license plate niche is now located higher.

Photo: FIPS

Thanks to patent images, you can also learn about the interior of Vesta NG. The simplest option is with slots for installing a radio, without an armrest and a box between the front seats. In the middle version, a multimedia screen built into the panel will appear. The top version will receive virtual instruments instead of analog ones and a large vertical multimedia tablet.

Will be simpler?

However, the lack of components has not gone away and it is possible that the first Vesta will be equipped easier. It is impossible to produce this model without ABS, so AvtoVAZ is currently looking for an alternative supplier. According to unofficial information, as part of import substitution, it was decided to equip Lada Vesta with an anti-lock braking system from the Chinese company Kesens.

Photo: FIPS One of the options for the new steering wheel

And Vesta can hardly boast of a choice of motors. Most likely, the car will be equipped with an 8-valve 1.6 engine (90 hp) for the first time. It is planned to return to the production of a 16-valve unit (106 hp), which was previously the base for Vesta, in Togliatti only in May 2023.

Will there be enough motor for a station wagon, which is 42 kg heavier than a sedan? The question is not even in weight, but in wheels of a larger diameter, says Maxim Kadakov, editor-in-chief of Za Rulem.

Photo: FIPS Side instrument panel nozzle and side instrument panel deflector

– The new 8-valve 90-horsepower engine rides better on bottoms than the old one. More or less it should be enough. Of course, it’s bad that at first there will be only such an engine, then, within six months, they promise a 16-valve one. Times are such that people are ready to put up with a lot. If an interesting price is offered for this 8-valve Vesta, it will only be bought that way. The price can explain everything now, including the purchase of used cars, both Chinese and Iranian, if they appear. On the other hand, I don’t know what an interesting price is in the spring of 2023, Kadakov told Izvestia.

Judging by the information of the main site, the recommended prices for pre-styling cars range from 1.2-1.6 million, but dealers have almost run out of cars. Prices for station wagons from the limited edition Vesta NG, produced by Izh-Avto, exceeded 2 million rubles.

half success

Vesta SW is an important model for AvtoVAZ. Cars in regular and elevated (Cross) versions went on sale in October 2017. Demand was high and at first, due to limited production, these machines were in short supply. Later, the situation improved and AvtoVAZ sold about the same number of sedans and station wagons. Demand for the usual Vesta SW and Vesta SW Cross has been distributed approximately equally over the course of several years. Three engine options were offered for the station wagon: a 16-valve Russian 1.6 (106 hp) with a 5-speed “mechanics”, a Renault-Nissan unit of the same volume, but more powerful and paired with a CVT, and a top-end 1.8 (122 hp) Russian-made with a 5-speed “mechanics” or “robot” AMT with the same number of steps.

Photo: FIPS New dashboard

“Such machines are very much needed, since by and large we have one such option. Granta-station wagon is more likely not a station wagon, but a hatchback with a short rear overhang. Everything that we once had from this segment, Skoda Fabia, Kia Ceed, Ford Focus was more expensive. And now there’s nothing left. Here the question may arise: if there is a Cross SW, why do you need a regular station wagon? It’s needed because it’s cheaper. There are more nuances, for example, the usual SW has a better ride, as there are fewer wheels. Especially now, when people have no money, such a car is needed,” Maxim Kadakov is sure.