Nintendo and Illumination have announced a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The film will launch on April 3, 2026 in the United States and several other markets globally, with some regions seeing releases later in the year. of the month of April. The film will be produced by Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination, and Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo representative director and creator of the character. The direction will be entrusted to Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, while the screenplay will be handled by Matthew Fogel.

The project will be co-financed by Universal Pictures along with Nintendo, and worldwide theatrical distribution will be handled by Universal Pictures. The film follows the incredible success of the previous “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, which grossed $1.36 billion worldwide, setting several box office records including the highest worldwide opening weekend gross for a film animated and the first film based on a video game to surpass $1 billion at the box office.