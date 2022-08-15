Vocational Training is the most acclaimed solution by various analyzes on the employment situation in tourism, such as the one published by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)

Since Universe, higher vocational training institute, insist on this idea: “There is a university overqualification and little technical training, despite the obvious needs of the market”. “In all of our grades, including more than 50 official degrees from the Ministry of Education, our teachers are not teachers, but professionals”, explains a spokesperson for the educational center, before continuing: “This means that our students learn from people who are working in positions related to what they teach; that is to say: they talk about what they eat”.

This close bond with the professionally “This is what allows Universae to guarantee a successful job placement for students, since companies, especially those related to tourism, appreciate and value that employees arrive with these skills and mechanics already internalized,” says this representative.

Employees lacking this training, however, often join with the sole prospect of staying on a temporary basis, since, for the most part, they do not consider tourism or hospitality as their real job. vocation. In fact, 40% of them enjoy a temporary contract in Spain, when the average is around 25%, according to data collected from various economic portals. For these reasons, Vocational Training is the solution most acclaimed by various analyzes on the employment situation in tourism, such as the one published by the WTTC. “Having higher training focused on specialization and professionalization is key to acquiring the necessary tools to deal with the client,” they point out from this forum, one of the most influential in the industry at an international level.

Ability to adapt to changes

Likewise, it is not only important to acquire the necessary skills to carry out the positions that currently exist, but also “to be prepared for the changes that will arise in the coming years” in a constantly evolving sector like tourism, alert from WTTC. For this, it is essential to know the possibilities that are opened with digitization. In fact, according to a report by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, this process “is one of the trends that can revolutionize the way of attracting, training, managing and retaining employees in the business.” tourism sectorwhose standards are being transformed by digital technologies, data analytics or automation”.

“In Universe We are aware of the dynamic work environment that our students join”, emphasizes a manager of the institute. For this reason, he assures him, they have “the most advanced teaching ecosystem in the world”, which is based on the use of the most appropriate resource for each lesson. Among these resources are almost unknown technologies in the educational field, such as virtual realitythe augmented reality or the 3D. “In this way, learning is not only more enjoyable, but also more efficient, since there are certain teachings that are better learned through a Virtual environment or a simulator that by means of notes”, summarizes from Universae.

Key point: proximity between students and companies

Finally, another of the elements that makes Vocational Training key to alleviating the shortage of workers in the tourism sector is the closeness between students and companies. In this way, the internships It greatly contributes to the fact that this subsequently becomes the beginning of a new contractual relationship. “Universae also offers students the chance to attend conferences, masterclasses and events that take place on the institute’s campuses, which further strengthens the student-company relationship,” says a spokesperson for the institute. A relationship between two actors who, knowing the needs of the tourism sector, are condemned to understand each other.