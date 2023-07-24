The training infrastructure of the Instituto Superior de FP oficial has 5,000 square meters with twenty rooms dedicated exclusively to teaching the motor world. These facilities have an engine workshop, in which students manipulate diesel, gasoline, hybrid and electric models; an electricity laboratory, with multiplexed circuit simulators and video camera trainers; a space for the study of mnemohydraulics; a structure workshop equipped with the latest measurement technology; a pre-ITV line with several simulator panels; and equipment for painting and machining, among others.

All this investment, which is also accompanied by great professionals in the sector, makes UNIVERSAE the most modern and best equipped official Higher Education Institute in Spain for automotive technical training. However, “the tool that makes the most difference in our center is, without a doubt, the calibration machine for the advanced driver assistance systems,” according to Guerrero.

ADAS Systems, as they are known in the industry, include Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and other technologies to improve the safety of both drivers and passengers and road occupants, in addition to facilitating the driving experience. Currently, UNIVERSAE is the only center in Spain that has a specialization focused on this technology, which will begin to be taught in September by the German automobile company MAHLE. All official degrees have an open enrollment period.

Two modalities: face-to-face and semi-face-to-face

Another of UNIVERSAE’s key commitments to the training of its students, both face-to-face and blended, is the number of experiences that its students have during their training, from visits to workshops and dealerships such as Ferrari, Terramovil or Grupo Huertas, as well as events in which they develop and assemble products.

In addition, as the coordinator of the Automotive degrees points out, “70% of our training is eminently practical. This allows our students, already graduated, to join the world of work, to know how to function and thus speed up adaptation times”. The automotive sector is actively searching for talent among students of these official FP degrees.

The UNIVERSAE training program, which also offers several specializations, tries to respond to the labor needs of an industry in full transition towards hybrid and electric mobility. The latest report from Adecco Automotive points out several profiles in high demand in the sector, which are in a situation of full employment thanks to their rapid insertion and versatility.

It should be remembered that, currently, the Automotive industry is one of the most attractive sectors for young people in Spain, since it represents one of the main economic engines of the country. Throughout the national territory, nine multinationals have 17 plants that, in 2021, produced 2.1 million vehicles. Its turnover represents around 10% of Spanish GDP and 9% of the employment of the active population, which is equivalent to more than 1.9 million direct and indirect jobs.