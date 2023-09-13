Unitya well-known program that allows the creation of 2D and 2D video games, is in the eye of the media storm due to the adoption of some company policies that are not exactly appreciated by its customers, i.e. the developers.

Through a note published on the program’s official blog, Unity announced that, starting from January 2024, it will be applied a fee for each download of games developed with Unity that the developers themselves will have to pay for.

The figure, which varies from 0.20 to 0.002 dollars per download depending on the total number of downloads and the type of subscription subscribed to with the program, I will also be paid in the case of free-to-play titles and (it would seem) also for pirated copies.

There are numerous studies that have expressed their concern regarding this new initiative through official press releases: it is hoped that Unity will retrace its steps at least as regards titles downloadable for free by the user.

Some studios have considered abandoning the program, fearing possible “download bombing” of pirated copies which could be the financial ruin of smaller projects.

Despite the general concern, Unity, for the moment, has not published updates in this regard, aware of the damage to his image that this choice could cause him.