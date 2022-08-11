During SIGGRAPH 2022, Unity unveiled a new one technical demo in real time, reproduced on a PS5 with 4K resolution and frame rate of 30 FPS. The demo is called Lion (lion, as it is easy to understand from the video itself). The tools for creating this demo are: Wētā Digital, SpeedTree, Ziva, SyncSketch and of course Unity Editor.

One of the coolest aspects of the Lion demo for PS5 is the fur of the animalcreated with Wētā Digital’s new tool, Wig.

Sara HansenUnity Technical Artist, says, “Wig is a different way to work, indeed it’s the fastest hair creation tool I’ve ever used. A high quality creation, which would take me several months in another grooming package, is much faster to build in Wig. It only takes a couple of weeks, and some steps go from weeks of building with other tools to one or a few days in Wig, with far better quality levels and more customization by of the artist … Even when you have to react to detailed feedback notes from the art direction, such as adjusting a specific strand from a reference shot, it’s easy to be an author in Wig. ”

Unity was then updated to be able to support millions of individual hairs, all independently moved. “Enhancements include a new GPU-managed clustered hair simulation, which allows millions of hair strands to react dynamically in real time – it’s part of Unity’s new Hair System released on GitHub. This approach is simulation-based. of hair used for Digital Human’s incredible showcase, Enemies, and expands the ways to efficiently manage large numbers of hair strands via GPU. ”

“For the rendering of hair and fur, Unity’s graphics developers designed a series of enhancements to a GPU tile-based software rasterization algorithm in HDRP, with significant optimization for rendering several million unique hair strands. . This method resulted in fluid images with analytical anti-aliasing and independent transparency for the hair strands and enhanced physics-based advanced hair lighting models for a cinema-quality rendering of the hair strands. ”

Unity stated that these improvements in hair and fur simulation and rendering will be released to the public with Tech Stream 2023.1.

If you like technical demos, here’s a video showing a fan-made Japanese setting for Assassin’s Creed Infinity in Unreal Engine 5.