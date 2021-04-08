Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Today, the medical examination determines the nature of the injury of Muhammad Barghash, the Al-Wahda player, and the period he needs for treatment and rehabilitation, after his connective muscle injury yesterday, during his team’s meeting in front of the Iraqi Al-Zawraa in the qualifying supplement for the group stage of the AFC Champions League, which Al-Wahda won 2-1, to qualify for Group E, which includes Iranian Perseus, Indian Goa and Qatari Al Rayyan, and the Indian city of Goa will host group matches from 14 to 30 April, and all group matches will be held at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In light of the results of the examination, it is determined whether Barghash will be present with the unit, who leaves for India «Saturday» by private plane, to inaugurate his ninth participation in the group stage of the continental championship, in which his best participation was in 2007 by reaching the semi-finals, as he reached the quarter-finals in 2004 and the role of The 16th in 2019.

For his part, Abd al-Salam Jumaa, the supervisor of the Al-Wehda team, wished that the player would be able to be with the team, especially since the group stage requires the presence of all the essential elements, that the team goes through yesterday and today in hospitalization before traveling tomorrow, and that the rest of the players are in good physical and technical condition before leaving .

Abdul Salam said: We are happy with the deserved qualification, which came after effort and tender from the players on the field, in front of a strong competitor such as Al-Zawraa, who in turn played a big match, but the desire of unity was greater and we succeeded in achieving the goal that we sought, and now we have overcome a difficult stage and the most difficult in front of us In front of strong competitors in Group E, and a new challenge awaits us in India, which we must win and pass this stage.

He added: I congratulate all the players on the spirit that they performed in front of Al-Zawraa, and their return after the delay, thanks to the fighting spirit that they performed, despite the strong physical contact with the opponent, the Champions League is a different tournament, and the unit is experienced in it by virtue of its many participation and presence in the past four editions, and most of the players They have a lot of experience in it, and this represents a weapon we rely on in the group competitions, which we hope to cross into the Round of 16.

Al-Wehda matches in Group E

April 14: Persepolis – Unity

April 17th: Unity – Goa

April 20: Al-Wehda – Al Rayyan

April 23rd: Al Rayyan – Unity

April 26: Unity – Persepolis

April 29: By Air – Unity