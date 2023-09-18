













With this decision by Unity, several titles will be affected. Although it is more related to indie games, there are also quite large titles that use it. Here we leave you a list of the most popular ones to use it.

Advance Wars Reboot Camp 1+2

Among Us

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Beat Saber

Broforce

cuphead

Cities: Skylines

Death’s Door

Doom (Nintendo Switch version)

Enter the Gungeon

Fall Guys

Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters

Fire Emblem Engage

Genshin Impact

Gunfire Reborn

hearthstone

Hollow Knight

Mario Kart Tour

Monument Valley

My Friend Pedro

Neon White

Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked 1 and 2

Pillars of Eternity

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Unite

Return of the Obra Dinn

rust

Sons of the Forest

Subnautica

Super Mario Run

Tunic

Valheim

Yooka-Laylee

Of course, this list is only a fraction of all the titles that will be affected by Unity’s decision. Perhaps one of the most anticipated ones that will undoubtedly be affected is Hollw Knight: Silksong. Let’s hope they don’t decide to change all their work to a new graphics engine. What titles do you play from this list?

What happened to Unity’s decision?

Given the debacle that occurred on social networks due to its decision, Unity published a tweet apologizing. In it they said that they are listening to the developers and that they are talking to their team and clients to make changes to this policy. They will supposedly share news in the coming days.

Source: Niantic

According to estimates from its own website, more than 230,000 developers are using this graphics engine in their games. So announcing this new policy so suddenly, without consulting and affecting even games that have already been released, would obviously have consequences. We’ll see if they decide to retract or continue down this path.

