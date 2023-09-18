With this decision by Unity, several titles will be affected. Although it is more related to indie games, there are also quite large titles that use it. Here we leave you a list of the most popular ones to use it.
- Advance Wars Reboot Camp 1+2
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
- Beat Saber
- Broforce
- cuphead
- Cities: Skylines
- Death’s Door
- Doom (Nintendo Switch version)
- Enter the Gungeon
- Fall Guys
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Genshin Impact
- Gunfire Reborn
- hearthstone
- Hollow Knight
- Mario Kart Tour
- Monument Valley
- My Friend Pedro
- Neon White
- Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked 1 and 2
- Pillars of Eternity
- Pokémon Go
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
- Pokémon Unite
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- rust
- Sons of the Forest
- Subnautica
- Super Mario Run
- Tunic
- Valheim
- Yooka-Laylee
Of course, this list is only a fraction of all the titles that will be affected by Unity’s decision. Perhaps one of the most anticipated ones that will undoubtedly be affected is Hollw Knight: Silksong. Let’s hope they don’t decide to change all their work to a new graphics engine. What titles do you play from this list?
What happened to Unity’s decision?
Given the debacle that occurred on social networks due to its decision, Unity published a tweet apologizing. In it they said that they are listening to the developers and that they are talking to their team and clients to make changes to this policy. They will supposedly share news in the coming days.
According to estimates from its own website, more than 230,000 developers are using this graphics engine in their games. So announcing this new policy so suddenly, without consulting and affecting even games that have already been released, would obviously have consequences. We’ll see if they decide to retract or continue down this path.
