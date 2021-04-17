Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wehda tied with Goa Al-Hindi without goals at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the second round of the AFC Champions League Group V competitions, so Al-Annabi scored the first point, while Goa raised its score to two points, and Al-Wehda failed to score for the second match in a row. In contrast, Goa has kept clean sheets so far.

Darij Singh, an air goalkeeper, played an influential role in preventing the unit from winning, by addressing every “stray and incoming” against his own goal during the two halves, specifically the second period in which “Annabi” imposed a severe siege on the opponent’s goal, but his attackers, specifically Omar Khribin, failed to decipher the “code.” “Singh’s nets were one of the many opportunities in front of the goalkeeper. All of them were superior to the Indian goalkeeper, who deserved to be the star of the match.

The match witnessed the injury of the young player Abdullah Hamad in the 12th minute, forcing the Dutch coach, Tin Cat, to make a damaging substitution and pushed Mansour Al-Harbi instead, and despite the control and possession of the unit over the course of the match, he failed to score goals against the weakest teams in the group.

The confrontation of Al-Wahda against Al-Rayyan Al-Qatari in the third round next Tuesday has become a “crossroads” for the “Excellencies” because any result other than winning at the end of the first round of the group weakens his chances greatly to qualify for the second round, and it is mentioned that the champion of each of the ten groups qualifies directly. , And the best 6 of the second-place holders accompanied them to the Round of 16.