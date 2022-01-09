Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Wahda celebrated the first round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, behind Al-Ain leaders with 30 points, by winning against its host Al-Nasr 2-1 in the match that brought the two teams together, this evening, “Sunday”, at Al Maktoum Stadium, as part of the “13th round”, to raise “Al Annabi”, who celebrated “Badr” his victories in the professional league against “Al-Ameed” with the 14th victory, scored 24 points, while “Blue” remained with 18 points, and fell to eighth place “temporarily”.

Al Wahda invested a penalty kick committed by Kodjo Jean, following a violation with Khalil Ibrahim, which Fabio Martinez saved to open the scoring for Al Annabi in the 18th minute, and celebrates his fifth goal in the league.

The “Brigadier” returned to the match before the end of the first half, taking advantage of the high pressure on the “Al Annabi” front, to send the brilliant Tigali cross from the right, which the Portuguese Tozi headed into the net, in the 36th minute, raising his personal score to 8 goals at the top of the list His team’s top scorer in the league.

The Brazilian Joao Pedro “Al Annabi” returned to the lead with the second goal in the 60th minute, translating the perfect through pass of the Syrian “substitute” Omar Kharbin in the middle of the defense, which is the ninth goal of Pedro to enhance his team’s top scorer in the league.

The referee, Ahmed Issa Darwish, canceled a second penalty kick for “Al Annabi” in the 75th minute, after returning to the “video technology”, so that “Al Annabi” coach Gregory received a red card for protest, which did not affect the superiority of “Al Annabi” with two goals against a goal.