The Wall Street Journal reported that Unity Softwarethe study of the well-known Unity 3D engine, stands for fire about three hundred employees. 284 to be exact. According to management, some of the layoffs are due to the current weak economic situation and others due to the recent acquisition of IronSource in November 2022. In short, it would be a small restructuring. Prior to these layoffs Unity had more than 8,000 employees.

John Riccitiellothe CEO of Unity, told the Wall Street Journal that the company is addressing the problem of overlapping staff and managing two projects that have been sidelined.

Most of the layoffs are in administrative positions, but they are also the result of the end of the IT division sports and live entertainment, who was experimenting with technologies to watch live and record sporting events from every angle. According to Riccitiello it was not a good time to bring this technology to market.

“We have reassessed our objectives, strategies, goals and priorities in light of the current economic conditions,” said Riccitiello. “While we remain focused on the same vision, we have decided that we need to be more selective in our investments to come out stronger as a company.”

By June 2022, Unity had fired hundreds of employees, even though Riccitiello swore it wouldn’t happen.