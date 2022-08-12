The popular video game engine Unity has received several criticisms over the past year, due to large-scale layoffs and some comments from its CEO. Now the trend continues: it was recently announced that the company has signed a new three-year multi-million dollar agreement with a technology company that will see it become the supplier. “favorite of real-time 3D platforms“for the US government and its various defense and military agencies.

Unity is a very popular video game engine, often cited for its light weight, ease of use and flexibility, which allows independent developers and large studios to create scalable games across multiple platforms, such as Xbox, PC and Switch. The engine underpins numerous games, such as Among Us, V Rising, Call of Duty Mobile, and Cuphead. But this flexibility and power has also attracted the attention of people outside the video game industry, including companies that help build simulations and other systems for the US government and military.

As announced this week, Unity is partnering with CACI International for what the company calls a “exciting“three-year and multimillion-dollar deal that will help it become the”preferred real-time 3D platform for future US government systems design and simulation programs“.

“CACI is a $ 6 billion company whose mission and technology and business expertise play a vital role in our national security, in safeguarding our troops, and in enabling our government to provide high-end economic support. quality to all Americans“, reads the description on the company’s official website.

It appears that Unity is still making deals to help the US government and military develop technologies that could help soldiers and the country’s ability to fight wars abroad. While some may not mind working on this type of technology, previously many Unity staff members have had to question how the company was handling these deals. It was reported that some employees were working on engine parts that would benefit from government and military contracts, but the developers were unaware of this.

Source: Kotaku.