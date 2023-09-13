Terekhin, who shared his thoughts on LinkedIn, gave a mobile developer’s perspective, which is very important considering how much Unity is used in this space.

Dmitry Terekhin, the founder of the Nekki development studio, to whom we owe the series Shadow Fight explained very punctually the problems that could arise from installation tax announced by Unity welcomed with great hatred by practically all those who are using the well-known engine.

Terekhin’s point of view

Terekhin began by recalling the two worst events that the mobile market has had to face in recent years, namely the ban from China on foreign developers, which effectively closed a central market for the sector, and the so-called IDFApocalypsewhich limited developers’ ability to target specific audiences, turning the industry’s user acquisition business into the hotbed of deceptive advertising.

According to him, Unity’s decision to charge for installations could be the nail in the coffin for everyone, at least those who use the engine. The most popular games that do not implement particularly aggressive monetization practices, such as those of, will suffer the most Nekki.

Nekki has always aimed to make titles that could go viral for their mechanics and style. The result of this policy was to obtain a billion of installations of his games. In short, this is an excellent success, but with Unity’s new policy the same could backfire.

Terekhin: “Now creating a successful quality game is a punishment. Unity’s new policy could increase our costs fiftyfold, leading to a revenue cut of 50 to 100 percent in some territories.”

He continued: “Unity’s new policy is a stark reminder that when profit becomes the sole metric of success, we risk losing the art, innovation and diversity that has made this industry so vibrant since from the beginning. This is a pivotal moment, one that requires collective action and lots of dialogue to avoid becoming part of an unrecognizable industry from the one we once admired.”

Terekhin also highlighted as a market monopolized by a single actor is doomed to failure: “Unity once democratized game development, and now it’s doing exactly the opposite.”