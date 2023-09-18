Unity he decided to review your policies regarding the recent price increase, imagining a 4% limit on commissions in order to avoid burdening the development teams that use this platform.

A few hours ago Unity apologized and announced changes to the installation tax. Well, according to a Bloomberg report this morning the management met to find a solution to this sensational debacle.

What came out of the meeting is a new provisional plan which limits commissions on game revenues to 4% for customers who earn more than one million dollars, while also eliminating retroactivity for counting installations.