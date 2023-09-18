Unity he decided to review your policies regarding the recent price increase, imagining a 4% limit on commissions in order to avoid burdening the development teams that use this platform.
A few hours ago Unity apologized and announced changes to the installation tax. Well, according to a Bloomberg report this morning the management met to find a solution to this sensational debacle.
What came out of the meeting is a new provisional plan which limits commissions on game revenues to 4% for customers who earn more than one million dollars, while also eliminating retroactivity for counting installations.
A strategy not yet defined
The new Unity rules have not been officially announced as they are still under evaluation by managers and partners, determined to avoid a fallacious communication like that of last week, which then required various clarifications.
According to what was revealed by Marc Whitten, it seems that the company does not want to use an automatic tracking system regarding the number of software installations, but rather rely on reports from the developers themselves. Riccitiello instead reiterated that over 90% of users will not be affected by the new policies.
Which brings us to the opinions of Unity employees, who are truly concerned about how management is managing the platform and about some sensational actions that may have undermined the trust of users of the software forever.
#Unity #reviews #policies #considers #limit #commissions
