Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The unit finds itself in a very difficult test, when Goa Al Hindi is directed tomorrow «Saturday», in the second round of Group E, in the AFC Champions League hosted by the latter, at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, known as “The Citadel”. The difficulty of the match lies in the ambiguity of the competitor. Who was not seen by the technical staff of “Al-Annabi”, except for his match in the first round against Al-Rayyan Al-Qatari, which ended in a negative draw, thanks to the entire region’s defense plan and reliance on counter-attacks.

Al-Wahda, who lost to Pirozzi at the opening of the group matches, after a performance that was not convincing enough, to reveal another face that reflects his capabilities and real potential, and before that his desire and insistence to compensate for the loss of the first round, and to keep his chances firmly present in qualifying for the round of 16.

The “Excellencies” are relying a lot on the efforts of the star Ismail Matar, who participated in the second half in the first confrontation, and for his presence from the start in today’s meeting, to lead to a greater influence for the offensive side players, specifically what he and Khribin did not appear in a good level in front of Peruzzi, and they were not able From making the difference in front of the opponent’s goal, especially when “Samah” was on the “bench”.

The challenge will be great for Goa, which is participating for the first time in its history and in the history of Indian football, in the group stage of the tournament, and that did not prevent it from presenting a big match against Al Rayyan, and coming out with a “point” after following a realistic method with the tight defensive organization, and through it he succeeded in Imposing a negative draw on his opponent, which he is working to repeat in front of Al-Wahda, in the second round today, with reliance on counter-attacks that the unit “thousand accounts” must work for, in light of the presence of elements in the Indian team capable of hijacking a target from it, which may be held Al-Annabi accounts, not only in the match, but also in the whole group.