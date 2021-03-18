Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Brazilian defender Lucas Pimenta returned to Al-Wahda training, to confirm his participation against Al-Jazeera, in the “Capital Derby” next Sunday, within the “22nd round” of the Arab Gulf League, after recovering from a minor injury he suffered in training before the Al-Dhafra match in the last round. Defender Abdullah Al-Karbi from suspension, while Khamis Ismail continued to be absent for the fourth match in a row, and Mohamed Barghash for the second match, due to their connective muscle injury.

Al-Annabi continues his training under the supervision of the Frenchman Gregory Dufrenes, the coach of the U-21 team at the club, and Al-Ittihad learned that the conditions of the health protocol delayed the start of the Dutch Tin Katt, the “old new coach,” his mission last Tuesday, provided that he is present at the club tomorrow (Friday), that is. 48 hours before the upcoming summit in front of the island, which Al-Wahda will host at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The team continues its daily training at home, with high spirits, after overcoming the loss of the “Clasico” in front of Al Ain, by beating Al Dhafra, after a distinguished performance, and this represented a strong “reaction” that the unit plans to continue in front of the leaders, especially as he was freed from pressure, after his departure from Competition for League Shield.

It is expected that the last line-up in which Al Dhafra faced limited changes, with Lucas returning to the center of defense, while there will be no major change in the other centers, especially after Al-Wahda shines at the collective and individual levels.

On the other hand, Al-Wehda sends its list for participating in the AFC Champions League this year before March 23, which is the deadline for submitting the lists of the teams participating in the tournament that awaits the “Excellencies” an important confrontation in the knock-out rounds in front of the Iraqi Al-Zawraa on April 7, and the winner will qualify for Group E, along with Iranian Pirozzi, Al Rayyan Qatar and Goa Al Hindi.

It is reported that the opportunity is available for Al Wahda to replace 8 players a week before its match with Al Zawra.