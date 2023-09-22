Marc Whitten, president of Unity Create, which is the division that includes the Unity engine and associated teams, he apologized as part of a letter to the community and announced changes to the commission system made official a few days ago.

As we know, the changes made to Unity policies they sparked a real hornet’s nest, with more than 500 development studios joining the protest against the installation tax. An intervention by the management was therefore considered inevitable.

“Let me start with this: I’m sorry,” Whitten wrote. “We should have spoken to more users and included more feedback before announcing our new pricing policy.”

“The goal of this policy is to ensure the possibility of continuing to support you today and tomorrow, investing deeply in our game engine. You make Unity great, and we know we have to listen to you and work hard to earn your trust.”

“We have received your concerns and We are making some changes to the rules we have announced in order to address them. Our Unity Personal plan will remain free and there will be no Runtime Fee for games built on Unity Personal.”

“We will increase the cap $100,000 to $200,000 and we will remove the requirement to use the Made with Unity splash screen. No game with less than $1 million in 12-month revenue will be subject to the tax. For creators using Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise: We’re making changes based on your feedback.”