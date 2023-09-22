Marc Whitten, president of Unity Create, which is the division that includes the Unity engine and associated teams, he apologized as part of a letter to the community and announced changes to the commission system made official a few days ago.
As we know, the changes made to Unity policies they sparked a real hornet’s nest, with more than 500 development studios joining the protest against the installation tax. An intervention by the management was therefore considered inevitable.
“Let me start with this: I’m sorry,” Whitten wrote. “We should have spoken to more users and included more feedback before announcing our new pricing policy.”
“The goal of this policy is to ensure the possibility of continuing to support you today and tomorrow, investing deeply in our game engine. You make Unity great, and we know we have to listen to you and work hard to earn your trust.”
“We have received your concerns and We are making some changes to the rules we have announced in order to address them. Our Unity Personal plan will remain free and there will be no Runtime Fee for games built on Unity Personal.”
“We will increase the cap $100,000 to $200,000 and we will remove the requirement to use the Made with Unity splash screen. No game with less than $1 million in 12-month revenue will be subject to the tax. For creators using Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise: We’re making changes based on your feedback.”
Only from 2024, no retroactivity
“The politics of runtime pricing it will only apply starting from the next LTS version of Unity due out in 2024 and beyond. Your currently distributed games and projects you are working on will not be included unless you decide to update them to this new version of Unity.”
“We will ensure that you stay within the terms applicable to the version of the Unity editor you are using, as long as you continue to use that version. For games subject to the runtime fee: We offer you the choice between a 2.5% revenue share or the amount calculated based on the number of new people who approach your game each month.”
“Both the numbers will be self-declared based on the data you already have available. You will always be charged the lesser amount. We want to continue building the best engine for creators. We truly love this industry and you are the reason why.”
Whitten concluded by announcing that today at 10pm Italian time, he will participate in a live chat in which he will try to answer all users’ questions.
#Unity #president #Marc #Whitten #apologizes #announces #commissions