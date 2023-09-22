













This was revealed by LizardFactory, an independent developer, who shared that the company behind this graphics engine does not consider some charitable organizations in such a way.

LizardFactory wanted to use one of their games, Orgynizerwhich belongs to the puzzle genre, to support Planned Parenthood.

Under Unity’s new policy there is a charge of $0.20 cents per installation of a game, whether purchased or redownloaded.

Based on this, 30% of the funds raised will end up in the hands of the engine owners and not those who need them most. But LizardFactory thought it wouldn’t apply in this case.

But Unity does not consider Planned Parenthood a ‘valid charity’ but as a ‘political group’. The money raised by Orgynizer It was destined for this group as well as the CS Mott Children’s Hospital, Michigan.

LizardFactory points out that they wanted to support those in need, not line the pockets of abusive and greedy people. The company has used this engine for more than 10 years and they are its fans but they no longer trust it.

This developer now intends to use Godot, an open source graphics engine instead of Unity. So they will remake the game again but they will never give this company any money.

According to LizardFactory, what those responsible for the engine do ‘It’s mafia-style blackmail, nothing more and nothing less’.

As expected, complaints did not take long to appear and there was no shortage of promises of changes and adjustments. But things continue to get worse.

