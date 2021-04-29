Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda qualified for the 16th round of the AFC Champions League, after defeating Goa Al-Hindi 2-0 in the final round of Group E matches, to raise his tally to 13 points, and accompanying Iranian Perseus, who maintained his top position in the group, beating Al-Rayyan Al-Qatari 4-2 to reach 15 A point, while Goa finished his first participation in the tournament in third place with 3 points, and Al-Rayyan finished last with two points.

The Unity mission returns to Abu Dhabi at the dawn of “Friday” by a private plane, where the mission headed directly after the match to the airport, and the unit is awaiting the decision of the Professional League to postpone its match with Fujairah scheduled next Monday in the 24th round of the Arab Gulf League, until after the last round of the competition, especially since The team is exhausted, having played 6 Champions League matches in just 15 days.

And unity suffered greatly in decoding the defenses of the Indian team, despite his obsession and intense pressure on the opponent’s goal, until the 61st minute came, which saw a cross from Slovenian Tim Matavz translated by Omar Khribin into the goal, before Muhammad Barghash, the star of the match, added the second goal in the 90th minute, to achieve «Annabi. »The fourth consecutive victory in the group, and qualifying for the second round of the tournament for the fourth time in its history, after versions 2004, 2007 and 2019.

The qualification of the unit came among the best seconds, after a difficult confrontation with Goa, who entered the match without his Spanish coach Juan Fernando and his foreign professional citizens in the team, Edo Bedia, Evan Gonzalez, Jorge Ortiz and Australian James Donachie, who left hours before the match to their countries due to fears of closure due to the spread Corona, so that the team depends on its national players only, but despite that, he presented a great defensive match and succeeded in withstanding the brutal pressure for an entire hour.