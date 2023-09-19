They continue protests against Unity for the installation tax with more than 500 software houses joining the boycott of the company’s advertising networks and monetization systems.

A fair protest

Last week, sixteen studios started the demonstration, sending a letter to the company and declaring that anyone who wanted could join. To date, more than 5 or 3 software houses have joined, with the number continuing to grow hour after hour.

The protest will continue until new conditions are formulated. Among the studies they have joined, there are Tap Nation, People Fun, Magic Tavern, Lion Studios, Belka Games, Machine Zone, Clipwire, Mindstorm Studios and many others. The software houses from which the initiative started are: Azur Games, Voodoo, Homa, Century Games, SayGames, CrazyLabs, Original Games, Ducky, Burny Games, Inspired Square, Geisha Tokyo, tatsumaki games, New Story, Playgendary and Supercent.

Unity in the meantime has apologized and promised that it will review the new policies, but to date it has not yet announced anything new, despite precise rumors having emerged regarding the proposed changes.

For more details we invite you to read our special in which we explain the entire situation.