Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr dropped to fifth place in the Arab Gulf League standings with 46 points, drawing against its host Al-Wahda 2-2 in the 25th round. Al-Annabi succeeded in converting the delay 1-2 in the first half to a positive draw, raising its balance to 36 points, in the center. Eighth, out of 24 matches, his match in the last round against Fujairah was postponed.

Al-Nassr opened the scoring with a goal against Al-Wahda defender Fares Jumaa by mistake in his team’s goal in the 35th minute, before Tigali added the second goal in the 44th minute, taking advantage of a second mistake by goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Shamsi, which was Tigali’s first goal in the net of his former team, and Syrian Omar Khribin reduced the difference to «Annabi» before the end of the first half.

The “alternative” Tim Matavz gave Al-Wahda the equalizer by scoring the second goal in the 80th minute, thus strengthening his position as the top scorer of “Al-Annabi” with his tenth goal in the league.