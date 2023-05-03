unity is proceeding to carry out another 600 layoffs And half of the offices will closegoing from the current 58 to less than 30 in the coming years, but for CEO John Riccitiello all is well: it is a restructuring that will allow the company to grow.

Third cut in personnel made in less than a year (remember the 300 fired from Unity last January?), the operation will lead to a 8% decrease in the total workforce of the company, which will drop to approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

“We’re retooling to be able to grow again,” Riccitiello said, arguing the layoffs will reduce the number of middle managers within the organization, all while planning a return to office work for at least three days a week starting in September.

For the moment, the results seem to prove the CEO right, in the sense that last February Unity announced the first quarter closed in positive for a long time.