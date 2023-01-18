Unity has laid off almost 300 of its staff due to current economic conditions.

Unity CEO John Riccitiello shared a letter with staff (as reported by The Wall Street Journalvia GamesIndustry.biz), stating: “We reassessed our objectives, strategies, goals and priorities in light of the current economic conditions. While we remain focused on the same vision, we decided that we need to be more selective in our investments to come out stronger as a company.”

As a result, 284 people have lost their jobs.

Eurogamer Newscast: What to look forward to in 2023!

Riccitiello told The Wall Street Journal the decision was due to an overlap of multiple projects.

“We’re dealing very specifically with overlap and a handful of projects are going in the closet,” he said.

That includes technology that would allow viewers to watch sports events from an angle of their choosing.

“In the current economy, it’s not a good time to bring that to the market,” said Riccitiello. “We are letting that team go even though we’re thrilled with the work they’ve done.”

Other cuts have been made to administrative teams like IT security and marketing.

Last June, Unity laid off four percent of its workforce to “realign some of [its] resources”, which affected offices across the globe.

“As part of a continued planning process where we regularly assess our resourcing levels against our company priorities, we decided to realign some of our resources to better drive focus and support our long-term growth,” read a statement at the time.