Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

A “heavy caliber” confrontation brought together tomorrow, “Monday”, Al-Wahda and Beruzzi, in the fifth round of Group E competitions in the AFC Champions League, where Al-Annabi seeks to restore consideration after losing to Persepolis in the first round, and to reduce points, as Al-Annabi occupies and is ranked in the group by 7 Points, 5 points ahead of Peruzzi, the “full score” leaders, in the past four rounds.

The “Excellencies” loses the effort of its leader, Ismail Matar, and defender Ahmed Rashid to stop, along with Mane Ayed and Abdullah Hamad, the injured, while in the last round he regained the services of Muhammad Barghash, after he recovered from the injury that kept him away from the team before the start of the group competitions.

Al-Wahda is looking for victory or a draw at the very least, before confronting Goa al-Hindi in the last round, to secure a seat in the round of 16 of the tournament, for which the first-place holder in each group qualifies, along with the best six clubs that get second place in the ten groups. That Dutch coach Tin Cat pays “Al-Annabi” with a balanced line-up, whose task is to maintain a clean sheet, and to work to exploit any opportunity in front of the opponent’s goal who enters the match, and he has qualified, and is expected to pay a number of elements that did not participate in the previous matches.

And they had previously met Al-Wehda and Berouzi in 5 matches, starting in 2011 and they tied 1-1 in Azadi Stadium, while Al-Wehda won two goals at Al Nahyan Stadium, and the two teams played in the group stage in 2017, and Al-Wehda lost 2-3 back and forth 2-4, before He loses with a goal in the first round of the current version, which is what Al-Annabi plans not to repeat in the fifth round.