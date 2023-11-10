Unitythe company behind the graphics engine of the same name, will make some further staff cuts as a result of a “comprehensive evaluation of its product portfolio”. The company announced this during the presentation of the latest financial data, where it recorded a clear increase in revenues year on year, which however were not enough to cover the costs incurred.

To be precise, Unity achieved in the quarter ended September 30th revenues of $544 millionup 69% year-over-year, and net losses of $125 million, virtually half of those incurred in the same reporting period last year.

Despite the increase in revenues and reduction in losses, the company still deems it necessary to make changes to its structure, which include the closure of some offices and a further reduction in staff after the already 900 employees laid off during 2023.

“This assessment will likely lead us to decide to discontinue some offerings, reduce our workforce and office footprint,” the company said.

“The timing and full impact of these types of changes on our future results of operations, cash flows or financial condition are uncertain and for these reasons we are not currently able to reasonably quantify the potential impacts until the fourth quarter of 2023 “.