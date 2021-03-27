Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Today, Saturday, the second round of the Vice President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu Cup concluded at the Jujitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, with the distinguished participation of a group of the most prominent players affiliated with 16 of the country’s clubs and academies, in a tour marked by a lot of enthusiasm, suspense and high technical performance. .

The competitions were attended by Muhammad Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Jujitsu Federation, Mubarak Saleh Al Minhali, Director of the Technical Department of the Federation, Tariq Al Bahri, Director of Support Services Department, in addition to a group of officials and representatives of the participating clubs and academies.

A group of young players, who represent the next generation of jujitsu champions, had the opportunity to showcase their skills and love for the game by holding the Jujitsu Junior Festival, which preceded the start of the second round of the Vice President’s Cup League.

The clubs and academies participating in the tournament included 16 Emirati clubs, namely Al Ain, Al Jazeera, Al Wahda, Emirates, Al Wasl and Fujairah for martial arts and «AFNT», Bani Yas and Ajman Club, Youth Al Ahly Dubai, Sharjah Sports, Team 777, Commando Group, Al Dhafra Club and Sharjah Club. For self-defense sports and Al-Nasr club.

The players of Al Ain, Al Wahda, Baniyas and Sharjah for self-defense sports continued their brilliance during the second round competitions, and succeeded in preserving the gains of the first round of the tournament, which is one of the most important tournaments on the local arena.

In the adult category, Al-Wahda players scored 3860 points in first place, while Al Ain players scored 2260 points to finish second, and Baniyas players finished third, scoring 1790 points.

In the youth under-18 category, Al Ain players managed to score 5150 points, which put them in first place, while Baniyas players scored 2830 points that secured them second place, and Al-Wehda players came in third place with 2350 points.

In the junior under-16 category, Sharjah’s self-defense sports players scored 3770 points, placing them in first place, while Al-Aben players scored 3190 points in second place, and Al-Wahda players scored 2,950 points in third place.

For his part, Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, member of the Board of Directors of the Jujitsu Federation, praised the great level shown by the players on the rug, stressing that the performance is developing from one round to another, which highlights the great role played by the technical bodies of clubs and academies in preparing players, to appear at this level of honor. And preparing them for the next global benefits. He added, “Ju-Jitsu UAE is promising many achievements to come.”

Al-Batran explained that the Federation’s plans during the last period have proven their efficiency in preparing a strong generation of players, explaining that these plans were translated on the ground today and embodied through the exemplary performance of the champions, who realize the importance of this stage to shine in this sport.

Al-Batran praised the players’ assuming full responsibility for the strict application of preventive and precautionary measures in accordance with the approved medical protocol, and his Excellency thanked all partners and supporters of best health practices, out of keenness to keep pace with the wise leadership’s directives in placing the safety and health of society at the forefront of national priorities.

In turn, player Khaled Mohammed Al Shehhi, holder of the blue belt from Al Ain Jiu Jitsu Academy in the adult weight category of 62 kg, said that the tournament this year is characterized by the strength of competition and the quality of the participating players, stressing that achieving victory requires a lot of physical, mental and psychological preparation, especially as it is an ideal tournament to prepare for a contest. The competitions of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujitsu Championship next month.

Saeed Al Kubaisi, a blue belt holder from Al Wahda Academy in the adult category weighing 94 kg, talked about the importance of the tournament in preparing for the upcoming important benefits, describing the competition atmosphere as exceeding expectations, especially as it is held under an open weight system and allows players to face others who are outweighed by experience and strength. , Which is reflected in the development of performance in general.