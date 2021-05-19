More information

The irregular entry into Ceuta of more than 8,000 people in a few hours is not a migration crisis, but an unacceptable strategic pulse that Morocco has thrown into Spain, to which it is necessary to respond with the utmost unity and firmness. The challenge, the most serious since the Perejil Island episode in 2002, is intolerable, among other things because it irresponsibly uses, putting them at risk, disadvantaged people (including many minors) as instruments to assert political interests. Apart from official statements, it is clear that the arrivals respond to the decision of the Moroccan authorities to take advantage of the hospitalization for covid in Spain of the secretary general of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali, as an opportunity to increase the pressure on the Spanish Government. Rabat seeks to satisfy a series of interests, the main one being the recognition of sovereignty over Western Sahara, as Donald Trump did in the throes of his mandate.

Faced with this scenario, Spain and the EU will do well to make it clear through the relevant channels that episodes of this kind will not advance Moroccan interests one millimeter, neither in the Saharawi question nor in that of economic aid. On the contrary, they cause serious international discredit. President Pedro Sánchez was right to seriously warn Rabat that the territorial integrity of Ceuta and Melilla will be defended “at all times, under any circumstances and with all necessary means” and to move to the area. The explicit support of European authorities was also adequate, and the telephone contact between Sánchez and the leader of the opposition, Pablo Casado, was very important. It is to be hoped that the Popular Party does not use this serious episode to wear down the Executive. You cannot expect such a thing from the extreme right of Vox, which did not hesitate for a moment to use a counterproductive inflammatory language, but from the main conservative formation.

Spanish governments of different colors have managed the relationship with Morocco in a similar way. It is a State policy, fundamental for many reasons, including the management of migratory flows, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and a growing mutually beneficial economic entanglement. This should not be the subject of partisan contention.

Gali’s hospitalization for humanitarian reasons is a sovereign decision of Spain. It could have been run more transparently. It can be understood that the Moroccan authorities do not like it, but in no way does it justify retaliation like the one carried out in Ceuta. Rabat has not made it explicit, but the Moroccan ambassador in Madrid has come very close, stating that “there are acts that have consequences.” The Ceuta initiative is in line with a growing Moroccan emboldening after Trump’s unfortunate recognition of Rabat’s sovereignty over the Sahara, without any basis in international law, and motivated by the desire to tie up a new normalization of relations between an Arab country with Israel. It is worth noting the diplomatic pressure recently exerted by Morocco on Germany. Joe Biden does not have it easy to back down, although this would be the right decision. In any case, you should take good note of Rabat’s mannerisms, and express your views on them.

It is now necessary to effectively manage the logistical aspects of the challenge, among other things to guarantee the rights of minors in the returns process and avoid the risks of spreading the virus in Ceuta. Moroccan authorities seemed determined yesterday to prevent an escalation of the incident. But the Government will have to improve the devices to face possible new similar provocations. Together, firmness and unity – in Spain, and in the EU – are the key to redirecting the situation and making it clear to Rabat that loyal cooperation is the best option.