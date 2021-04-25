E.t was Martin Hinteregger, who solved the riddle of what was going on with unity. Shortly after the final whistle, the Eintracht defender released a brief look at the soul of his team after the 1: 3 in Leverkusen. “Up until the game against Dortmund we could only win the Champions League. After that we were seven points ahead. From then on we could suddenly lose the Champions League too. ”The Austrian thought of the word burdened to describe the situation, but corrected himself immediately without coming up with a better term.

The least that can be said is: For three games, Eintracht has not appeared as confident, determined and combative as in the weeks before when they stormed into fourth place. The 0: 4 in Gladbach, the 2: 0 against Augsburg and now the 1: 3 in Leverkusen were the same: The Frankfurters went into the encounters tactfully, with braked foam, and that they came out of the confrontation against Augsburg with three points was due mainly due to the notorious harmlessness of the Swabians when closing the goal.

It’s not all bad what the Frankfurt team are currently bringing onto the pitch, the basic quality was also visible in some scenes during the away defeats. As with the 0-0 in Leipzig, a flawless goalkeeping performance in Gladbach and Leverkusen could have been enough to somehow get a point. But in order to compensate for Trapp’s mistakes, which caused the backlog, the last percent of force, determination and consistency was missing.

None of this is bad yet. Three wins of Eintracht against Mainz, Schalke and Freiburg – and the Dortmunders can turn on their head: They will no longer be able to overtake Eintracht. But in order to be able to use the still great opportunity, the Eintracht professionals have to free themselves from all paralyzing thoughts. Or be set free. Due to the upcoming cup weekend, coach Adi Hütter has almost two weeks for his psychological work. Under normal circumstances, one should be optimistic that the Austrian will get through to his team. After his move to Gladbach has been determined, you have to put a small question mark behind it. “We will definitely not piss our pants,” promised the outgoing sports director Fredi Bobic. If he means it literally, he will be right. But otherwise?

Against the next adversary, Eintracht has no choice but to release the handbrake. Mainz 05 is in the phase of the season in which Eintracht was until two weeks ago: at the height of the wave of success. After the 2: 1 over Bayern, the Rheinhessen have 27 points in the back round table – only two less than Eintracht. Perhaps the risk of losing the premier class against the neighbors with colleagues da Costa and Kohr, of all places, releases the extra amount of adrenaline to overcome the blockade.