After the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, what comes next obviously does not have the same media prominence, but never lower the attention threshold. Also Unity is working hard, acquiring a company unknown to most, but which is revolutionizing the world of digital facial animations: Ziva Dynamics.

This acquisition changes some plans for the future, especially for those who use Unreal Engine 5 and the tools developed by Ziva, such as the Face Trainer, capable of creating human and non-human faces, thanks to neural AI. In fact, after the acquisition, this would become Unity exclusive, complicating things for those who had in mind to develop something new with this technology, thanks also to the new power of consoles and video cards.

As you can see in the video below, the level of realism is impressive, dwarfing the likes of The Last of Us Part II. However, it’s not hard to imagine Epic’s counter-move in developing similar technology to integrate into its Unreal Engine.

Source: blog.unity.com