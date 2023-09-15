Adam Boyesformer vice president of Publisher and Developer Relations at Sony, decided to dust off a meme with Shuhei Yoshida to join the now numerous criticisms against Unity.

There has been a lot of talk about it in the last few days: the development platform has announced that developers will have to pay for each first installation of their games, and this move has led to a practically unanimous reaction of condemnation.

Currently CEO of Iron Galaxy, Boyes has therefore resumed that short but brilliant video made with Yoshida at the time of Crazy Xbox policy for lending gamesmodifying it for the occasion and transforming it into a GIF with a rather clear meaning.