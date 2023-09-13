Some users have made a disconcerting discovery: some of the highest senior executives Of Unity they have sold the shares of the company in their possession a few days before announcing the installation tax for developers who use the engine, which is raising a real hornet’s nest.

Insider trading?

The NASDAQ insider page shows that Sisco Vice President Robynne, the CEO John Riccitiello and director David Helgason, sold the shares on September 6, 2023, just six days before the fatal announcement, which arrived yesterday.

Helgason sold 12,500 shares, Riccitiello 2,000 and Sisco 25,768. So did the company’s president, Bar-Zeev, who sold 37,500 shares.

Even if there is no confirmation on the matter, considering the timing of certain decisions, it is clear that the probability that the four already knew about the arrival of the tax on installations at the time of the sale of the shares is very high.

In short, it seems that they sold the shares at just the right time so as not to lose Millions of dollars. It remains to be understood whether this is behavior that can be sanctioned in some way, i.e. whether for them it constitutes the crime of insider trading. It will probably be up to the US judiciary to decide.

If desired, this is also another sign of the major crisis of Unity, once the engine of choice indie scene and not only that, today a third choice due to the wicked policies adopted over the years by its management.