Unity has revealed a new clause for using the Unity Game Engine which appears problematic to say the least. Basically the developers will have to pay For each installation of games that will exploit it, on any platform, be it PC, mobile, console or anything else, regardless of the economic model adopted.

Does Unity want to fail?

The so-called RunTime Feeannounced on the pages of GamesIndustrywill be introduced with the latest version of the engine and will be activated after a certain number of installations.

As we were saying, the economic model adopted will not matter, because the payment will start anyway. So let’s say that a studio decides to give away a game created with Unity, if it is successful and is installed by many people, it will still have to pay the company the amount due. The news is likely to discourage many indie teams from adopting Unity for their future games, especially given the existence of free alternatives such asUnreal Enginee, but for those who have projects currently in development it is difficult to think of changing engines while running. Especially smaller teams would simply risk failing if they decided to do so.

The thresholds to be exceeded to trigger the tax are 200,000 installations in 12 months or 200,000 dollars in revenues for those who have subscribed to the Unity Personal or Unity Plus licenses, while they reach one million installations and one million dollars in revenues for those who have subscribed to a Pro or Enterprise license.

The price you pay to Unity per installed copy is particularly burdensome: $0.20, which drops to $0.125 for Enterprise users. This means that if an indie studio released a free game that was installed a million times, it would have to pay Unity $200,000 for 0 revenue.

The situation is actually even more paradoxical, as emerged from some comments on a post on X by Huenry Hueffman of Newfangled Games, who provocatively invited people to buy games made with Unity, but without installing them.

And in the comments on his post, something even more disconcerting was discovered: Unity also counts those of the installations as installations pirated copies, as happened to @urban_meadows, which found itself counting 20,000 installations from pirated copies of its games, for a total of 20,000 installations (which include copies sold). So not only has someone stolen his games, but he will also have to pay for the thieves’ fun.