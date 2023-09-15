A few days after the announcement of the much discussed “installation tax” for games made with the graphics engine Unitythe company of the same name was forced to temporarily close its offices after receiving some death threats defined as “credible” to ensure the safety of its employees.

For the same reason, the company also canceled a previously scheduled internal meeting in which it would have addressed the issue of the new clause and the response from the developers.

The news came via a Unity statement sent to the Bloomberg newspaper, in which a spokeswoman states that the company has been “made aware of a potential threat to some of our offices” and that we have “taken immediate and proactive measures to ensure the safety of our employees.” As a result, offices located in San Francisco and Austin have been closed.

“Hey everyone, I remind you to think before you target Unity employees,” Javier Busto, senior product designer at Unity XR, said in a Twitter post. “This morning we learned that law enforcement notified several Unity offices of credible threats.”