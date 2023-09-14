Unity, the tech company behind one of the most popular engines for creating video games, is doing everything it can to clarify how the price increase on its services will work, after its announcement on Tuesday morning widely angered the development community. of games. The rates, which Unity claimed to be essential to funding the development of their technology, left many game creators wondering if having a successful game through Unity would cost them more money than they could earn.

Developers talked throughout the day about delaying their games to switch to Unreal Engine of Epic Games or other services in xthe platform formerly known as Twitter.

But towards the afternoon, the executive of Unity Marc Whitten was offering updates on the policies, possibly allaying some concerns raised by game creators.

The new one “Runtime Rate” announced Tuesday morning is tied to a player’s installs of a game, an action that previously cost developers nothing.

With the new plan Unitydevelopers using the free tier of development services Unity must pay to Unity $0.20 per install once your game reaches thresholds of 200,000 downloads and earns $200,000 in revenue.

Developers paying more than $2,000 per year for a plan Pro of Unity they would have to meet higher thresholds and be charged lower rates.

The game developers, who met in xthey immediately began to get angry because any game that sees an increase in installs due to a big sale, inclusion in a charity bundle, or even just being included in a popular subscription service like the Game Pass of Microsoftwould trigger tariffs Unity that would be prohibitive.

“Stop it,” tweeted development studio Innersloth, creators of the hit Among Us, On tuesday night. “This would not only hurt us, but also fellow game studios of all budgets and sizes…”

Another study, Aggro Crab, urged Unity to reverse his plans, saying he feared that his next game, scheduled to be released to the 25 million subscribers of Game Passcould incur fees that “threaten the stability of our business.”

Unity has had to clarify and in one key case modify what it has said about its policies around rates.

After initially saying that a player installing a game, deleting it, and reinstalling it would result in multiple fees, Whitten’s Unity He said the company would only charge for an initial installation.

I hoped this would calm fears of “bombarded installs,” where an angry user could keep deleting and installing a game to rack up fees and punish a developer.

But an additional fee will apply if a user installs a game on a second device, such as a Steam Deck after installing a game on a PC.

Whitten also said that runtime fees will not be charged for installations of game demos, unless the demo is part of a download that includes the full game (Early Access games would be charged for one installation, he noted).

Games offered for charity or included in charities will be exempt from fees. Unity will provide a way for developers to inform Unity that its games are being offered that way, Whitten said.

As to Game Pass and other subscription services, Whitten said developers like Aggro Crab would not be required to pay, as the fees are collected from distributors, which in the example of Game Pass I would be Microsoft.

Whitten estimates that only about 10% of software developers Unity They will end up having to pay fees, given the goals the games must achieve.

“Our whole point with this is just making sure we have the right value exchange so we can continue to invest in our core mission of making sure we can provide the best tools for people to make great games.” “It’s no fun getting a ton of angry comments on a particular day. And I think that means we need to clarify some of these points. “But we are listening and will continue to make sure we deliver the best we can.”

Editor’s note: What rubbish! I’d be more upset if I were a developer. This is going to be chaos, because Microsoft is not going to want to pay those fees, they are capable of making a Unity for themselves for Game Pass. Other developers will prefer to pay for Unreal Engine 5 because… who doesn’t want to make their games in Unreal 5? If you get Unity it was accessible, cheap and in some cases even free.