Ten days after that Unity surprised software houses and independent developers around the world by announcing radical and extremely unpopular changes to its business model, the company has made backtrack announcing significant changes on the new tariff plan.

Last Tuesday, Unity announced that starting January 1, 2024, developers would have to pay an additional monthly fee for each downloaded copy of the game, this in addition to the license subscription. The negative reaction from the developers was immediate and this pushed the company to review its strategies.

Marc Whitten of Unity, in an open letter, apologized to everyone and spoke about the changes that the company will undergo after the criticism received. Here are his words:

I want to start with this: I’m sorry. We should have talked to you more and listened to your feedback more before announcing our new fee policy. Our goal with this policy is to ensure that we can continue to support you today and in the future and continue to continuously invest in our game engine.

In regards to the aforementioned policy changes, Unity has announced that it will no longer charge per-install fees to any developer who uses Unity Personal or Unity Plus. Additionally, the company will also remove the requirement that games using the Unity Personal must include the Unity splash screen.

However, these changes will not apply to those who use Unity Pro or Enterpriseeven if it is the company’s intentionto listen to developer feedback. In any case, no game with less than a million dollars in revenue in twelve months will be subject to the tax.

These new policies will only apply to games made using the next version of Unitywhich will be released in 2024. This means that the new tariffs will have no impact on the securities made with previous versions of the engine. These changes are the result of the criticisms received, therefore, they will not be retroactive.

It is too early to evaluate the community’s response to Unity’s new policies, but it is likely that the company will have to work hard to regain the trust of the various software houses and developers.