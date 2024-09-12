Unity has canceled the controversial Runtime Fee for use of its game engine tools, which charged developers for each game install, with immediate effect.

The pricing plan was introduced in September last year and was heavily criticized by game developers, calling it an “astonishing scumbag move” among other responses.

Today, in a blog post from new president and CEO of Unity Matt Bromberg, the company announced it will revert back to a traditional subscription model “after deep consultation with our community, customers, and partners.”

Bromberg described the company’s aim of “democratizing game development” by allowing games to be built by anyone.

“However, we can’t pursue that mission in conflict with our customers; at its heart, it must be a partnership built on trust,” said Bromberg. “I’ve been able to connect with many of you over the last three months, and I’ve heard time and time again that you want a strong Unity, and understand that price increases are a necessary part of what enables us to invest in moving gaming forward. But those increases needn’t come in a novel and controversial new form.”

Now, Unity Personal will remain free and the current revenue and funding ceiling will be doubled to $200,000 USD, meaning more developers can use Unity at no cost.

For its Pro and Enterprise packages, Unity will revert to a traditional subscription, with pricing and qualifying annual revenue thresholds increasing from 1st January 2025.

“Cancelling the Runtime Fee for games and instituting these pricing changes will allow us to continue investing to improve game development for everyone while also being better partners,” Bromberg concluded.

After announcing the introduction of the Runtime Fee, Unity considered adding a cap to the fees and then announced significant changes along with an apology.

A month later, CEO John Riccitiello left the company following the pricing controversy. At the start of 2024, Unity laid off 1,800 employees as part of an ongoing “reset.”

That reset continues today with these pricing changes. Bromberg was appointed as CEO in May this year, following positions at EA and mobile developer Zynga