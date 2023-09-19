For a few weeks now everything has been controversial in the world of gaming for a specific reason, those were precisely the new rules that Unity has imposed on clients who want to use its engine in new video games and some already exist. Specifically, it was mentioned that one of the strong implementations is to charge the person for each time their video game is installed.

Given the complaints that have been raised by the gaming community, the company that has a CEO with questionable decisions, the same ones that followed him since his departure from EA Due to the same issues of wanting to get money from everything, they have made the company’s official account come out to apologize. Mentioning that they have listened to the audience and that they are already working on a policy adjustment.

Here is his statement on networks:

We have heard you. We apologize for the confusion and angst the runtime fee policy we announced on Tuesday caused. We are listening, talking to our team members, community, customers, and partners, and will be making changes to the policy. We will share an update in a couple of… —Unity (@unity) September 17, 2023

It is worth mentioning that at no time is it being declared that they are going to completely remove this new rule for the use of Unity, so perhaps we will see a not so severe reduction in the money that will be charged to the publisher. Also, there is the dilemma of how they will find out if players install the game on consoles like switchsince for now there is no certainty of how to find out.

Even with this, more controversies have arisen, given that to begin with, no type of statement has come to light from the CEO, who in theory is the person who should clarify this situation that has the gaming world upside down. Also, the developers are seeking the total elimination of this installation charge rule, since they are not looking for some type of discount or something similar.

Editor’s note: Although they have given this message, the truth is I don’t think things are going to change much having a CEO who wants to get the most out of FPS games. We’ll see if in the end they manage to redeem themselves or ruin it much more.