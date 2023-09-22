It only took a little over a week for Unity will make changes to its brand new execution fee policy, and that is precisely what it has done. Announcing the changes in an open letter published today on the blog of Unity (shared on social networks), the renewed model includes some quite significant changes from the initial policy. Marc Whitten, leader of UnityCreatebegan the letter with an apology, acknowledging that “We should have talked to more of you and incorporated more of your comments” before making last week’s announcement.

Some of the changes seem much easier to accept than the previous policy; the subscribers of Personal Unity They will no longer have to pay the fee, and the limit will increase to $200,000 instead of $100,000. Games with less than $1 million in revenue in a 12-month period will not be subject to the fee.

Additionally, the fee will only apply to games created in the new version of Unitywhich will be released in 2024. Whitten’s statement also mentions that:

“Your games that are currently in circulation and projects you are currently working on will not be included, unless you choose to update them to this new version of Unity“, meaning that fees will not be applied retroactively to games already on the market that were made in Unity.

For games that will be subject to the fees, developers will no longer have to pay per installation; Instead, they will be able to choose to be charged 2.5% of revenue or a “calculated amount” that will be based on the number of new people who play the game each month, and the numbers will be reported by the developers themselves.

Of course, this may sound much better and the response this time has been much more positive, but time will tell if the damage has already been done with the initial announcement of Unity. The initial policy would have effectively charged developers a fee each time a game built on Unity (depending on the number of installs and sales, etc.) starting January 2024. Several developers took to social media to criticize Unity for the sudden change, which would also have been applied retroactively to already released games and uninstalled and reinstalled games.

Unity has published an updated FAQ page detailing the changes, clarifying that the fee would only apply on an “initial commitment” and providing an execution fee estimator.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: I think they should have met with the developers from the beginning, let’s see how much it costs them not to have done so.