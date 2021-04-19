Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Tomorrow the Al-Wehda team will meet with its Qatari counterpart Al-Rayyan, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa, in the third round of the AFC Champions League Group E matches, in a special confrontation, where the two teams raise the winning slogan to enhance the chances of continuing to compete to qualify at the end of the round matches. The two teams are considered the weakest link in the group in the first two rounds, as each only reaped one point after losing to Iranian Perseus, who leads the group with the full score, and today meets Joe Al Hindi, who ranks second with two points.

The unit seeks to adjust its image in the competition after failing to score any goal so far, and receiving a goal, unlike the Qatari team, who scored in the goal of Peruzzi, before receiving 3 goals from him that linked the group. The performance of the unit raises question marks, as the team succeeded in creating many opportunities, especially in its last match against Goa, but it missed the happy end in the opponent’s goal, which is what works to avoid it in front of Al Rayyan, especially since the match is considered pivotal in the journey of the two parties and victory revives hope for continuation In the race, while the loss represents a dramatic diminution of fortunes, especially in light of the general level of the group’s teams. The two teams had previously met in the group stage in 3 copies, and the preference was for Al-Wahda, who won 5 victories over Al Rayyan in the years (2007, 1017 and 2019) compared to a single victory for the latter, which in turn was not an easy catch for “Annabi” in particular, as the two teams live in similar conditions this season. In general and in the group yet.

It is expected that the unit’s squad will not witness major changes, while doubts are surrounding the participation of the young player Abdullah Hamad, who was injured in the forehead in front of Goa, and it is expected that Mansour Al-Harbi, who replaced him in the match, is the most appropriate option, especially since Khamis Ismail did not reach the required form. distance. It is noteworthy that each of the ten groups in the competition qualifies for the first-place 16th round, along with the best six clubs that get second place in this round.