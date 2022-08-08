Today is an important day for Unity And Microsoft, who have signed a partnership for the development of software through the Azure ecosystem, in order also to facilitate software houses or small teams in creating games compatible with Xbox. New cloud-based experiences will therefore be created, a bit like Kojima himself is doing.

“Our commitment to developers is something we share with our longtime partner, Unity, a global leader in real-time 3D technology.“Microsoft’s Game Creator Experiences and Ecosystem CVP Sarah Bond said.”We are also committed to expanding the creation and distribution of 3D content, bringing relevant tools and technologies to a wider range of developers, and making it easier than ever to bring games to gamers.“.

“By designing improved development tools, leveraging the latest silicon-to-cloud platform innovation, and streamlining the publishing experience, Unity creators will be able to make their dreams come true, bringing their games to more players around the world.“.

An important step for both, therefore, even if it will take some time to see the fruits of this alliance.

Source: XboxWire