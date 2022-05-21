Culiacán, Sinaloa.- With great success, the training day on empowerment and participation of women in politics organized by Citizen movement Sinaloa, headed by Sergio Torres.

This time it corresponded to the Senator of the Citizen Movement for Nuevo León, Indira Kempiscall on women to continue the struggle that women have carried out for many years in order to hold public office and elected positions and their inclusion in the management of private companies with equal pay.

She pointed out, before more than 200 women and municipal leaders from MC, that each personal achievement is important, but that what is important is ensure that all people advance at the same level, because only in this way can obsolete structures be eliminated and make solid progress on the issue of women.

Unity and courage in the fight for women, asks Indira Kempis | Photo: Courtesy

recognized that the main problem that women face in their development is violence, exacerbated during the pandemicand called on the federal authority to allocate the necessary budget to carry out programs and actions to eradicate it, as well as a greater effectiveness of the government areas in charge of seeking justice.

Various groups of women who work on the issue of women’s empowerment and freedom, civil associations, businesswomen and professionals were represented at the event.