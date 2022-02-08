The crisis that opened in the Honduran Parliament since January 23 was resolved this Monday with a “Commitment to party unity and the 2022-2026 legislative agenda.” An internal conflict in the ruling party had left the House with two conflicting boards of directors. Luis Redondo, of the Salvador Party of Honduras (PSH), is now the only recognized president of Parliament.

Xiomara Castro has resolved her first major hurdle as the new president of Honduras. Until this Monday, the Honduran Congress had two presidents after the dissent of 17 deputies from Before the Libertad y Refundación Party coalition of Xiomara Castro who refused to vote for Luis Redondo, from the Salvador Party of Honduras, as president of Congress, as as agreed in October 2021.

To the cry of “traitors”, the deputies were expelled from the party after voting Jorge Cálix, from the Free Party, as president, with the support of the right. This Monday they returned to the discipline of the coalition after a “commitment to party unity and the 2022-2026 legislative agenda” was reached.

Members of the Libre party loyal to Xiomara Castro protest the election of Jorge Cálix as president of Parliament, January 21, 2022 © Reuters/Fredy Rodriguez

A commitment that was signed by Manuel Zelaya, general coordinator of Libre, former president of the country and husband of the current president. With the agreement, the “dissidents” have also been given back all positions within the party.

Jorge Cálix takes a step to the side

In the commitment signed today, Jorge Cálix expressed that he was taking “a step aside” in his claims and promised “to attend the meetings of deputies in the legislative chamber.” Despite this, he reiterated that he regrets that it is Luis Redondo who is going to preside over the floor, but he will support “the legislative agenda” of President Castro.

Despite the agreement being reached, Xiomara Castro still does not have enough seats to obtain a parliamentary majority. After the return of the unruly deputies, the government coalition has 50 deputies from the Libertad y Refundación Party plus 10 from the PSH in a chamber of 128 deputies.









To achieve a simple majority, Castro must find at least five deputies among the 22 from the Liberal Party, the deputy from the Christian Democracy and the one from the Anti-Corruption Party.

Juan Orlando Hernández, on the US corrupt list

At the same time that the parliamentary confrontation was being resolved, the United States declassified the inclusion of Xiomara Castro’s predecessor in the presidential position, Juan Orlando Hernández, on its list of corrupt last July.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, explained that Hernández’s inclusion occurred in the face of “multiple and credible” journalistic reports that pointed to Hernández as implicated in cases of “corruption and drug trafficking.”

“The US is advancing transparency and accountability in Central America, making public the visa restrictions against former President Juan Orlando Hernández for his corrupt activities. No one is above the law,” Blinken said.

The then president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, congratulates his successor, Xiomara Castro, during a televised message to the nation – Presidential House of Honduras/AFP

Hernández, who currently serves as a representative of Honduras in the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), has always denied these accusations. His brother is serving a sentence in the United States for drug trafficking and the name of the former president himself has appeared in several cases without him being tried in any of them.

Also on the list of corrupt people in the United States are former Honduran president José “Pepe” Lobo and his wife, former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo, as well as congressmen and senior government officials from El Salvador and Guatemala.

With EFE and local media.