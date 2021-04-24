0: 3, 0: 3, 1: 4, 1: 6, 0: 4, 1: 4 – the list of results from the last six away games suggests sending the points by post to Leverkusen and taking it easy on the last three Bundesliga games this season in order to secure participation in the next Champions League campaign. But since the league is on pause this coming weekend because of the semi-finals of the DFB Cup and Frankfurt Eintracht has already ended some negative series this season, it makes perfect sense for the Frankfurt soccer club to travel to the Werkself on the Rhine, the travel costs on itself takes and saves the postage.

For Eintracht it is a game (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky) with a high jackpot. Should she end the black away series in Leverkusen with a win of three points, then she would have escaped this competitor and would have secured fifth place in the Bundesliga finals. And if Borussia Dortmund should lose the second direct duel of the 31st matchday for the European Cup places against VfL Wolfsburg, then the lead over BVB would be seven points – with three games outstanding. The gate to the premier class would be invitingly wide open.

But even with less favorable results: The game plan is the friend of the Frankfurters. While they face Mainz, Schalke and Freiburg in the last three clashes, BVB still has to deal with Leipzig, Mainz and Leverkusen and also has to cope with the stress of the cup semi-final against Holstein Kiel. And even if the lead of four points over Dortmund should melt on this 30th matchday of truth, Eintracht will keep its fate in its own hands. Then she just has to realize the mandatory victories against nominally weaker teams.

Playground changed

At Bayer Leverkusen, the game system has changed a little due to the change in coach from Peter Bosz to Hannes Wolf at the end of March: more switch-oriented, less possession-oriented. The team presses significantly higher and more aggressively. This is only reflected in the performance to a limited extent. The victories against the teams on the relegation places Schalke (2: 1) and 1. FC Köln (3: 0) were not exactly great, in addition there was a 0: 0 against Hoffenheim and a 0: 2 against Bayern Munich.

Against the record champions, the Werkself revealed an often-shown weakness: defender Sven Bender and goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky described the performance of their team as “too soft, lackluster, fearful” – especially in the first half. That’s why coach Wolf demands against Eintracht: “They are a bit wild in their approach, they have players who have a certain physique and toughness. It will certainly be an intense game, where we fully oppose it and also have to defend ourselves in the duels. “



A sign: Martin Hinteregger is sailing towards Marco Richter – the impact will be hard.

:



Image: Reuters





With the description of the opponent, Wolf hits the bull’s eye with Martin Hinteregger. The Austrian national defender of Eintracht not only scored the first Frankfurt goal for a 2-0 win over Augsburg thanks to his great will to assert himself after a four-week injury break. The 28-year-old defender committed a sensational foul in the same uncompromising manner. He threw himself at the sprinting Augsburg Marco Richter without much chance of getting the ball. He took the great risk of hitting Richter’s thigh with his upstretched foot, which he then did with great force.

Some observers considered that the referee only punished the foul with a yellow card as a big mistake. In an interview with the Eintracht media, Hinteregger explained himself in his unpretentious manner: “I did not consciously want to foul Richter like that, but I wanted to consciously set an example with the duel.” Because Eintracht fell asleep after a good start Game splashing around like that. “This brought back some mood and life.”

So much life that he took the opening goal with a header six minutes later. What particularly bothered the Augsburgers. Their coach Herrlich complained to referee Schröder that he hadn’t sent Hinteregger off the field. The Austrian, on the other hand, said that the referee had found the right sentence with him: “You don’t have to give red. Yellow was completely okay because I partially withdraw and there was no risk of injury. “

Hinteregger understood that coach Hütter then took him out of the team to be on the safe side: “After he had talked to me for 20 seconds, I saw that right away. I’m clever about that, but it would have been too dangerous because the foul was dark yellow. And to be honest: If Makoto Hasebe can come in for me, then you will be happy to go out because you know that he will downplay his thing as always. “

Against Leverkusen, of course, Hütter relies on Hinteregger’s wildness. The central defender demands of his colleagues: “Leverkusen will cling to the last chances. We’re playing better and more properly again, but we have to go a step further compared to the last two games in order to achieve our goal. “